Billie Eilish And Beyonce Set To Perform at 2022 Oscars

March 22nd, 2022

Billie Eilish and Beyoncé will officially be performing at the 2022 Academy Awards. While Eilish will perform her Oscar-nominated theme song to the recent James Bond film, No Time To Die with her brother, Finneas, Beyoncé will perform her Oscar-nominated song from King Richard, “Be Alive.”

Eilish was recently announced to be performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, alongside Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo and more. She was nominated for Best Album, Best Record and Best Song at the Grammys this year.

Eilish will also be performing at the 2022 Coachella music and arts festival alongside Harry Styles, Kanye West, Doja Cat and more. She is also currently on tour in support of her recently-released album, Happier Than Ever. The tour will begin March 24 in Vancouver, and conclude September 30 in Perth.

Alongside Eilish and Beyoncé, 2022 Oscar nominees Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yara will also perform at the Oscars ceremony. McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do” from Four Days Gold, while Yara will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney+’s Encanto. The Academy have also announced that this ceremony will mark the first-ever performance of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Blink 182’s Travis Barker, Robert Glasper, Sheila E., and Adam Blackstone will serve as the ceremony’s house band. The Oscar’s will air March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.