Beyonce Ties (and Then Surpasses) Alison Krauss For Most Grammy Wins By A Female Artist

Beyoncé has now won 28 Grammys over the course of her career. With her latest two wins at tonight’s 63rd Annual Grammy Celebration, she has surpassed Alison Krauss’ record for most Grammy wins by a female artist. It also makes her the singer with the most Grammy wins.

Tonight, her song “Brown Skin Girl” won the Grammy for Best Music Video and “Black Parade” won Best R&B Performance.

Beyonce makes history as the most awarded woman in Grammy history, also the most awarded singer, male/female, as she wins Best R&B Performance at the #Grammys. HQ PHOTOS: https://t.co/ooQBYp1Uv4 pic.twitter.com/8XN35XjHPl — The Beyonce World (@beyonceW0RLD) March 15, 2021

She was also involved with Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage,” which won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. While on the stage for “Savage,” Beyoncé told Megan Thee Stallion, “I have so much respect for you. I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of this song.”

WATCH: Beyonce and @TheeStallion win Best Rap Song at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Yd7871KfhM — The Beyonce World (@beyonceW0RLD) March 15, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion has won three awards so far tonight. Besides Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, she was named Best New Artist. That makes her the fifth rapper to win Best New Artist.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter also won a Grammy tonight for the “Brown Skin Girl” music video. In doing so, she’s the second-youngest Grammy winner in the award ceremony’s history after Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters won Album of the Year for her performance in the score for the 2002 film “O Brother Where Art Thou?”