Dolly Parton Declines 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

Home News Lauren Floyd March 14th, 2022 - 11:46 AM

Dolly Parton removes herself as a nominee for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stating, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton continues to act and sing her way into the hearts of many Americans and has been for some time. Still, she feels now is not her time for the highly coveted spot despite this being her first time nominated. But for Parton, this is not her first time turning down a prize, cites Pitchfork, who says the country singer declined a Presidential Medal of Freedom from the Trump administration and is unsure whether she’d accept it from the Biden administration too.

Even so, Parton has earned her rank amongst music-related halls of fame as a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and carries several songs in the Grammy Hall of Fame. See her full explanation below.

Dolly Parton:

Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.

I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock’n’roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock’n’roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Good luck!

Dolly Parton fans can catch her live at this year’s SXSW festival, according to mxdwn.