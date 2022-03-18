Eddie Vedder Teams Up With NASA To Release Out Of This World Video For “Invincible”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 18th, 2022 - 11:18 PM

Renowned guitarist and singer Eddie Vedder, known widely as the frontman for rock band Pearl Jam, has teamed up with NASA to create a new music video for his track “Invincible.” The song comes from the musician’s recent full length solo album, Earthling.

Loudwire has reported that the collaboration between Vedder and NASA is intended to “promote the test flight of the Artemis Moon and Mars vehicle.” The video itself provides footage of real pre-launch tests and adventures in space, including orbits around the Earth and returning to Earth. Loudwire goes on to quote the aspirations that NASA has expressed for its upcoming Artemis mission, including getting humans to the moon by 2025 and landing “the first woman and person of color on the moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence, and serving as a stepping stone on the way to Mars.”

When watching the promotional video, any listener can recognize that Vedder’s song was a perfect choice for showing off the incredible achievements our NASA scientists have made. An amazingly inspiring song overall detailing feelings of achievement and invincibility, the lyrics begin with Vedder asking the listener “Can you hear? Are we clear? / Cleared for lift off, takeoff / For making reverberations / Are we affirmative?” Watch the music video for “Invincible” via NASA’s YouTube channel below.

Eddie Vedder has recently been very active both in terms of his musical output and in making his feelings and opinions known to the public. Vedder recently paid tribute to the late musician Mark Lanegan at a concert in Seattle. The musician has also recently opened up with his experience with Covid-19.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister