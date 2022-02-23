Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan At Seattle Concert: “He’s Gonna Be Deeply Missed”

Home News Roy Lott February 23rd, 2022 - 8:11 PM

Eddie Vedder had paid tribute to the late Mark Lanegan during his most recent concert in Seattle.

“I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the crowd. “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost… there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of really great musicians, some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice.”

Vedder continued to say: “It’s hard to come to terms, at least at this point. He’s gonna be deeply missed, and at least we will always have his voice to listen to and his words and his books to read, he wrote two incredible books in the last few years. Just wanted to process it and put it out there, let his wife and loved ones know that people in his old stomping grounds have been thinking about him and we love him.”

Lanegan sadly passed away at age 57 on February 22 at his home in Ireland. The Screaming Trees frontman was loved by so many, including fellow musicians Greg Dulli, Moby, Skeleton Joe and Iggy Pop. “Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan,” rock band Garbage tweeted. “A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon. cause of his death has yet to be revealed.”

Vedder is touring in support of his new solo album, Earthling, which includes the single “Brother the Cloud.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister