Eddie Vedder Announces New Album Earthling For February; Shares New Single “The Haves”

On Feb. 11, 2022, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder is releasing Earthling via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The upcoming album is his first since his 2011 Ukelele Songs, which was followed by a U.S. tour. In anticipation of the upcoming album, the artist recently shared “The Haves.”

The lyric video for the track emphasizes the sorrowful nostalgia of the song, the feeling of remembering a joy you know you’ll never experience again. As the song continues, however, it becomes a ballad against materialism, an acceptance of love over all possessions.



Earlier this year, Vedder released “Long Way,” another track from the upcoming album that came with a music video shot from the perspective of someone on a road trip. Following the release of this song, the grunge musician performed at the Ohana Festival, where he spontaneously created a band with members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and others.

Following the release of Earthling, Vedder is joining Pearl Jam on a 2022 tour that is traveling across Europe and North America. The North American leg kicks off on March 18 in Toronto, Canada, and ends on April 19 in Oakland, California. The band will then perform in Europe beginning with a June 14 show in Amsterdam and concluding on July 22 in Prague. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister