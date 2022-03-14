mxdwn Music

Pearl Jam Announce Rescheduled Summer 2022 Tour Dates; Add Four New Dates

March 14th, 2022 - 12:22 PM

Pearl Jam have unveiled rescheduled tour dates for their 2020 North American Tour, and have added additional shows for the now-2022 shows. In March 2020, the group postponed their spring 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic.

The tour will now begin May 3 in San Diego, California and conclude September 22 in Denver, Colorado. Pearl Jam added new dates on May 16, May 18, May 20 and September 14 in Fresno, California, Sacramento, California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Camden, New Jersey. Meanwhile, the band’s European tour dates have been rescheduled for June and July 2022.

The group will travel through Los Angeles, Oakland, Hamilton, Toronto, New York, Nashville, St. Louis and more. All tickets will begin selling March 27, while verified fan onsale tickets will begin selling March 29. Pearl Jam’s album, Gigaton, was released just a few weeks after postponing their tour.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Pearl Jam’s full 2022 North American Tour:
5/3 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
5/6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
5/7 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
5/9 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
5/12 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
5/13 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
5/16 Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena
5/18 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
5/20 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
9/1 Quebec City, QC @Videotron Centre
9/3 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
9/6 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
9/8 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
9/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/14 Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
9/16 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
9/18 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
9/20 Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
9/22 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

