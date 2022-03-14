Pearl Jam Announce Rescheduled Summer 2022 Tour Dates; Add Four New Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 14th, 2022 - 12:22 PM

Pearl Jam have unveiled rescheduled tour dates for their 2020 North American Tour, and have added additional shows for the now-2022 shows. In March 2020, the group postponed their spring 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic.

The tour will now begin May 3 in San Diego, California and conclude September 22 in Denver, Colorado. Pearl Jam added new dates on May 16, May 18, May 20 and September 14 in Fresno, California, Sacramento, California, Las Vegas, Nevada and Camden, New Jersey. Meanwhile, the band’s European tour dates have been rescheduled for June and July 2022.

The group will travel through Los Angeles, Oakland, Hamilton, Toronto, New York, Nashville, St. Louis and more. All tickets will begin selling March 27, while verified fan onsale tickets will begin selling March 29. Pearl Jam’s album, Gigaton, was released just a few weeks after postponing their tour.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried