Eddie Vedder Opens Up About His COVID Experience; Saying He Saw His Life “Flashing” In Front Of His Eyes

February 28th, 2022

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder said at his solo performance in Los Angeles over the weekend that he had a series case of COVID-19 several weeks ago, during which he saw his life “flash” before his eyes. The performance was Vedder’s penultimate stop during his spring U.S. tour in support of his new album, Earthling.

“I just wanted her to take a quick second to look at this because it’s very rare. It’s incredible,” he said. “I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, about five or six weeks ago, and literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes.”

Vedder invited his daughter on stage during the concert to perform “My Father’s Daughter.” Right as she was about to join him, Vedder told the audience of his experience with the virus.

The fan-captured revelation can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister