Charli XCX Shares Sensual New Music Video For “Beg For You” Featuring Rina Sawayama

The English singer-songwriter Charli XCX has finally dropped a music video for her single, “Beg For You,” which she released January 27 featuring indie singer Rina Sawayama. The new single and accompanying music video are intended to promote Charli XCX’s upcoming album, CRASH, which is scheduled to release March 18.

The single shows itself to be an anthem for someone pleading for the one they love, asking them to stay and to “please not leave me this way.” The beautiful singing of both artists combined with a dance-worthy energetic beat make this an absolute treat to listen to, that will likely remain in your head for hours after your first listen. “Beg For You” is a promising display of what Charli XCX has in store for fans with her upcoming project.

Charli and Sawayama’s new video shows the artists along with a squad of dancers travel to a deserted place in Lancaster, California underneath electrical currents. According to a press release, the video, directed by Nick Harwood, is meant to “encapsulate cult theology within popular culture,” specifically as it relates to an obsession with one’s image, superstitious rituals and sacrificing for perfection. This imagery is reflected throughout the video, as we see the background squad act in a cult-like manner while the two artists perform rituals, one of which involves cutting open one’s hand. Watch the new music video for “Beg For You” via YouTube below.

This latest single follows not long after the release of Charli XCX’s single from late last year, “New Shapes,” featuring Christine & The Queens and Caroline Polachek.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz