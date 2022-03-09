My Chemical Romance Announce Extended 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas March 9th, 2022 - 11:15 PM

The legendary rock band My Chemical Romance have announced an extension to their 2022 reunion tour. The announcement of the expansion comes after two years of postponements; the band had originally planned for their reunion tour to take place in fall of 2020, but this ended up getting pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the band postponed their 2021 dates to 2022 for the same reasons, and noted that all shows will be rescheduled and all tickets that fans have bought will eventually be honored. Today, My Chemical Romance has announced that on top of the previously announced concerts, the emo rock legends will be performing an additional 14 shows.

Consequence Sound reports that the new list of shows includes new concerts that the band will perform in Portland, Nashville, San Antonio and other places. They will also be playing additional concerts in cities they already have planned shows in, including Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston and Brooklyn. The new total of shows the group has scheduled has increased to 64.

A long list of guest artists will be joining the Emo group on their massive trek, including Turnstile, Dilly Dally, Meg Myers, Ghosh, Waterparks, Midtown, The Lemon Twigs, Youth Code along with many others. The final list of tour dates includes multiple festivals the band is scheduled to take part in, including When We Were Young, Aftershock, Riot Fest and Firefly.

See the full list of shows, along with a tour flyer provided by the band via Facebook below.

My Chemical Romance 2022 Reunion Tour Dates

05/16 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project

05/19 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/22 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/25 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

05/27 – Warrington, UK @ Victoria Park

05/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Sophia Gardens

05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/01 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

06/02 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy

06/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest 2022

06/06 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahlle

06/07 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

06/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Scena Letnia

06/11 – Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks 2022

06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund

06/21 – Boon, DE @ Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau

08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *^

08/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *^

08/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^

08/26 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *%

08/27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena @>

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center $<

08/30 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena #$

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #$

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell #$

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #$

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #$

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden &~

09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden &~

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center &~

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center &{}

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena &{}

09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center &+

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center &+

09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center !+

09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena !+

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center !<

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center !<

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena **

10/02 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center **

10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^^

10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ++

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena **

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum **

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ?^

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum $***

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum &+

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum !#

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

03/11 – West Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

03/13 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/14 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/19 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

03/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat