Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album Unlimited Love For April 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “Black Summer”

Iconic rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, are back with an exciting announcement, the release of their twelfth studio album, Unlimited Love. The album is set to be released April 1 of this year. What is truly special about this album is that a few familiar faces have returned to work on it. John Frusciante, hasn’t played guitar with the band since 2006, but he makes a legendary comeback on this album. Also returning to collaborate on the album is producer Rick Rubin, who the band hasn’t worked with since 2011.

The band has also released a new single off of the album titled, “Black Summer.” This track is about an epic, but dark romance, “I’ve been waiting, waiting on another black summer duet.” This song is classic Red Hot Chili Peppers, right away its something you can groove to, starting off with a very slow, zen melody. Then, when the chorus kicks in, you’re in for one hell of a ride. A highlight off of this track has to be the guitar, there’s some seriously great riffs on here that can’t be overlooked.

Along with the song, a music video was released to accompany the track. The video is basically an acid trip, in the best possible way. We see the band rocking out to the song in a series of interesting settings, from the desert, to space, to even a busy highway. The band starts off separated from one another, each having their time to shine, but by the end their all together giving an empowered performance of the track. This video is definitely worth the watch, especially if you’re a RHCP fan.

According to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, their goal is to “get lost in the music.” They prioritize things like togetherness, uplifting each other and improving their craft overall. They get thorough enjoyment from collaborating with each other and seeing what each one of them can come up with, “The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.”

The band said,

“Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives.”

Unlimited Love comes out April 1, 2022. See below for the album’s full track list.

Unlimited Love Track list

1.Black Summer

2.Here Ever After

3.Aquatic Mouth Dance

4.Not The One

5.Poster Child

6.The Great Apes

7.It’s Only Natural

8.She’s A Lover

9.These Are The Ways

10.Whatchu Thinkin’

11.Bastards of Light

12.White Braids & Pillow Chair

13.One Way Traffic

14.Veronica

15.Let ‘Em Cry

16.The Heavy Wing

17.Tangelo

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado