Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce International Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, HAIM And Many More

The Red Hot Chili Peppers only had a brief reunion with their esteemed guitarist John Frusciante last February, however the band were forced to postpone their remaining shows for the year and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While fans are going to have to wait until next June to see the band’s most iconic lineup on stage once again, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming back on the road with an explosive roster of diverse megastars, including the massively popular Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals indie pop genius St. Vincent, alternative hip hop icon A$AP Rocky, acclaimed sister trio HAIM, , indie rock legend Beck, garage rock pioneers The Strokes and bass virtuoso Thundercat.

This tour will kick off on June 4 in Seville, Spain before wrapping up at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This international tour will hit up multiple European cities including London, Paris, Dublin, Manchester and Budapest, before reaching stateside in places like Miami, Chicago, Detroit and the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s hometown, Los Angeles.

Back in December of 2019 the Red Hot Chili Peppers fired guitarist Josh Kinghoffer, before announcing the return of Frusciante, who performed on the band’s most criticially-acclaimed studio albums: Mother’s Milk, Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication and Stadium Arcadium. Frusciante briefly departed from the band between 1992 to 1998 and once again in 2009 until 2019.

Frusciante has also been busy with his own solo work throughout the last year, releasing She Smiles Because She Presses the Button under the name Trickfinger in 2020. Unlike Frusciante’s alternative rock work, this project was electronic.

2022 Tour Dates

6/4 – Seville, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

6/7 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic=

6/10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark=

6/15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Stadium=

6/18 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks (festival date)

6/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford=

6/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium~

6/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park~

7/1 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park~

7/3 – Leuven, Belgium @ Rock Werchter (festival date)

7/5 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium=

7/8 – Paris, France @ Stade de France~

7/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion=

7/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High*

7/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*

7/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium+

7/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium+

8/3 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park^

8/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium^^

8/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park^

8/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium^

8/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park^

8/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium^

8/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field^

8/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre^

8/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium^

9/1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium^

9/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park^

9/8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park^

9/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

9/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium^

9/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister