Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut Animated New Song And Video “Poster Child”

Red Hot Chili Peppers has released a second song and video for their upcoming album Unlimited Love. The new track, titled “Poster Child,” is in anticipation of the band’s twelfth album and full-length offering.

The band opened the pre-release campaign for their new album, Unlimited Love, with the release of their first single and opener “Black Summer” which has reached the best debut on the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart to date with Black Summer, which landed at No. 3—the first Top 10 entry for the band since 2019.

Unlimited Love once again exhibits their well-loved funk-rock sound. However, this time, the band has reached another level altogether, combining the four souls’ trademark sound—one that continues to explore the future of music as a united force.

“Poster Child” breaks the norm from the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s typical sound. It is upbeat, fast-spoken and even funkier than the typical Chili Pepper sound; there is even a slight 80s sound to it. All in all, “Poster Child” circles back towards the band’s roots while still keeping an open mind towards their future. Give it a listen below!

The song’s video is a visualizer of the words “Unlimited Love,” the band’s upcoming album. Pre-order it here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will launch their first tour in support of Unlimited Love this summer. The band has invited a dynamic group of performers along for the ride on select dates including Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, King Princess, St. Vincent, The Strokes, and Thundercat. You can get tickets here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister