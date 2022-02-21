Kanye West Sold Over 10,000 Stem Players In Three Days, Making $2 Million In Sales

Home News Tara Mobasher February 21st, 2022 - 7:23 PM

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has claimed that he generated over $2 million in sales from his Stem Player since February 17. This move is similar to other artists, including Snoop Dogg, who sold over $44 million-worth of “stash box” NFTs that are related to his newly-released album, Bacc on Death Row.

The singer confirmed Thursday that his new album, Donda 2, would be available exclusively on his Stem Player. Co-created by Yeezy Tech, the Stem Player would give users the ability to split Ye’s music, or the music of their choice, into stems and isolate different instruments and samples.

The new platform can be purchased online at KanyeWest.com and stemplayer.com for $200. West must have sold about 10,000 units of the device from Thursday through Saturday in order to have made $2 million in revenues. The artist, whose sequel to Donda will release February 22, also allegedly received a $100 million offer from Apple.

While the offer from Apple has not officially been confirmed, West will be hosting a must-watch experiment with Donda 2 and Stem Player. West will be taking full ownership of his upcoming album by only making it available on his Stem Player, which he says his tech firm currently has 67,000 available of.

