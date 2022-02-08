Pusha T Debuts Ye & 88 Keys Produced New Track “Diet Coke”

Home News Jamie Reddy February 8th, 2022 - 10:59 PM

Pusha T has finally released his highly-anticipated single “Diet Coke”, which was produced by Ye and 88 Keys. The 3 minute song starts off with a heavy beat, a very classic ode to rap, as 88 keys revealed that the beat was over 18 years old. Pusha flows up, down and all around the song from start to finish, and before you know it, the song is over and leaving you wanting more. The video was even more simple, with Pusha T and Ye in a white room with a couch, dancing around, nodding their heads and laughing the entire time. Take a listen for yourself.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang