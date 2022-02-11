Kanye West Debuts Dynamic New Track “City Of Gods” Featuring Alicia Keys And Fivio Foreign

Home News Federico Cardenas February 11th, 2022 - 8:00 PM

The Grammy winning rapper and producer Kanye West has unveiled a new single titled “City of Gods.” The track features singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, as well as rapper Fivio Foreign. The track serves as a promotion for the upcoming releases of both Fivio and West. Fivio Foreign’s upcoming B.I.B.L.E. is set to release March 25, while Kanye West’s upcoming Donda 2 is set to release on February 22. Fivio’s project is also set to feature production by West.

“City of Gods” makes reference to and is very reminiscent of the past collaboration between Kanye and Fivio, “Off The Grid.” The single is very high-energy throughout its whole runtime, and creates a beautiful interplay between the verses of Kanye and Fivio and the dreamy backing beat, with both verses tied together by Keys’ mesmerizing singing on the chorus.

Notably, Kanye West took the opportunity to use the single to aim yet another shot at the new boyfriend of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, comedian Pete Davidson, stating “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” with SNL being the workplace of Davidson. “City of Gods” is now the second track that West has used to take shots at Davidson, following his track “Eazy,” featuring The Game.

Listen to “City of Gods” via YouTube below.

Kanye West’s beef with Davidson has not been the only controversy that he has gotten himself into as of late. Recently, Kanye West made headlines by threatening to boycott Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologies to Travis Scott, who she seemingly threw shade at by stating that she will “wait for people to be okay before I keep going.” Eilish denied that her comment had anything to do with Scott.