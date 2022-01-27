Kanye West Announces New Album Donda 2 For Next Month

Home News Lauren Floyd January 27th, 2022 - 11:28 AM

Kanye West announced via Instagram the second installment of Donda, Donda 2. The international fashion mogul and rapper icon has been known to delay an album a time or two so we’ll hold our breaths. But for now, the album is set to arrive February 22, with Future as the executive producer.

According to Consequence Sound, West outings with Moneybaggyo, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, DJ Khaled, Antonio Brown and DJ Premier sparked rumors early January he could be starting on a new project—presumably Donda 2. It may be safe to expect features from each, but how Antonio Brown ties in could be a surprising puzzle piece to fit. Also earlier this month, Ye teamed up with west coast rapper The Game for “Eazy,” his first single release off of the upcoming February project. “Eazy” wasn’t so easy going with West threatening to beat up Pete Davidson, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new fling. This is coming just after Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation into an alleged altercation between Kanye and a fan, according to mxdwn.

Kanye’s Instagram post shows a house burning with the date “2 22 22”, quite fitting for his second Donda. Could the image be the cover art or a symbol? West is known for his vague marketing and enjoyment in keeping crowds guessing, so for now all we have is speculation.

If Donda 2 drops February 22, it will mark the shortest time frame Kanye has waited between projects, with Donda released on August 29, 2021. Donda marked his tenth solo album of his career and highlighted a shift in Ye’s religious influence on his music.