Kanye West Announces February Donda Experience Performance In Miami

Lauren Floyd February 14th, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard

Kanye West announced late January that Donda 2 would be released February 22, according to mxdwn. Now he’s back with more news on a Donda Experience Performance in Miami the same day of the supposed album release. The highly anticipated experience will be held at Miami’s LoanDepot Park.

Superstar Ye took to the stage just this past December with special guest Drake to perform career hits for a dynamic crowd of over 70,000 people at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum —not to mention a livestream audience of millions worldwide. The performance was hailed as a “victory lap” and “an overdue reminder of his genius.” Will the world get a glimpse of his genius again at the LoanDepot Park February 22? Tickets are on sale now at Live Nation.

Donda 2 will be Ye’s 11th studio album with Donda, his 10th, currently nominated for five Grammy Awards including ‘Album Of The Year.’ Donda broke Apple Music records with its #1 debuts in 152 countries so the hype for Donda 2 is well warranted. It’s only right Ye rolls it out with a massive performance in the star-studded city of Miami.

Photo Credit: Megan Clinard