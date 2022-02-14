Kanye West Announced Kid Cudi Will Not Be On Donda 2; Cites Friendship With Pete Davidson As Reason

Home News Tara Mobasher February 14th, 2022 - 1:37 PM

Kanye West has posted to Instagram that Kid Cudi “will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” The duo had a public falling out over the last few days due to Cudi’s friendship with comedian Pete Davidson, who is rumored to be dating West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Cudi responded to West in the comments of his since deleted Instagram post, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha 🤣.” Over the weekend, West took to Instagram to express his disappointment in Davidson and Cudi. One post depicted himself and Davidson feuding in a parody of the Marvel Captain America: Civil War poster, with Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future standing with West, and Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift standing with Davidson. Another post showed a group picture with Davidson’s face crossed out alongside a caption that read, “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.” Both posts have been deleted.

In another Instagram post, West shared comments from fans commending him for his efforts to keep his family together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

In recent days, the rapper also threatened to pull out of Coachella if Billie Eilish wouldn’t apologize to Travis Scott for supposedly taking a jab at him during a performance, in which one of her fans needed medical aid. Despite never mentioning Scott publicly, West said in a deleted Instagram post that Eilish should apologize to his friend and collaborator. West was referencing the November Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 10 people after Scott failed to respond to overcrowding at the concert.

West announced in late January that Donda 2 would be released February 22.