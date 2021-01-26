FKA twigs Gives Details on New Album Created During Lockdown and Hints at Imminent Release of First Song

Home News Aaron Grech January 26th, 2021 - 5:59 PM

FKA twigs recently sat down with documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux as part of the Grounded podcast, where she gave an update regarding her upcoming studio album. The performer also hinted that she would release new music this week during a recent Instagram post.

During her interview with Theroux, FKA twigs explained that this upcoming project was made alongside people she had never collaborated with before, to reflect how it was recorded during the quarantine. According to her October 2020 interview with Scott Goldman, one of these collaborators is producer El Guancho, who maintained contact with FKA twigs over a number of Face Time calls. El Guancho is best known for his work with singer-songwriter Rosalía, who he co-produced El mal querer for.

“Over lockdown I wrote an album, all over the internet,” FKA twigs said in a statement obtained by The Fader. “All working with people I’ve never worked with before. I’ve got more collaborations and features on this album than I’ve ever had before. The majority of the people I’ve never met in real life. We spent a lot of time with each other over FaceTime. It’s a real product of 2020. ”

FKA twigs has been busy at work this year, appearing on the single “Don’t Judge Me,” alongside UK rapper Headie One and producer Fred again… The artist also danced in the single’s music video, which was directed by Emmanuel Adjei of Black is King fame. Her latest studio album Magdalene came out in 2019 and made mxdwn’s top 50 albums of the year.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela