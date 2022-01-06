FKA Twigs Announces New Mixtape Caprisongs For January 2022 Release

Home News Jamie Reddy January 6th, 2022 - 10:43 PM

After a series of teases last year, including a collaboration with The Weeknd, FKA Twigs has officially announced her upcoming mixtape, Caprisongs, slated for release this month. The project was recorded during quarantine through messages with El Guincho The 17-track release will contain features from Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, and Pan Salieu.

She noted that Caprisongs is “my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends”. She described the projects as “bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, the one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness, and my world: London, Hackney, Los Angeles, New York City and Jamaica.” A long description, but that only means that the world is in for a load of excitement. Click here for more information

CAPRISONGS Tracklist: