Danny Elfman Unveils New AI-Generated Music Video For “In Time”

Audrey Herold January 19th, 2022 - 4:52 PM

Danny Elfman has released a new music video for his track “In Time.” The single comes off of his new album, Big Mess. The song is eerie, having creeping backings that feel reminiscent of something that would be in an Anne Rice film. The track is about life and religion, along with the hardships that come with both. The lyrics get quite philosophical, “Our lives, our tribes, our own religion/We build ourselves a grand illusion.”

The music video and the song go hand in hand, giving off that vampiric vibe, while also blending into what feels like a fever dream. In the video, we see a group of dress up people with Elfman on stage. Then, the background fades into a scenic desert, nicely referring to the “illusion” Elfman discusses in the song. The special effects here were quite intriguing, throughout the runtime the viewer will never be bored. The video was directed and edited by Zev Deans.

Elfman will be one of the performers at the Coachella Music Festival this year. He’ll be performing April 16 and 23.

Elfman is a singer and songwriter known both for his work in the Oingo Boingo, along with voicing Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Last year, pop star, Billie Eilish, performed “Simple Meant To Be,” with Elfman for a Christmas concert.

Big Mess is out now. Be sure to give it a listen!