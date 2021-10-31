Billie Eilish Sings “Sally’s Song” And Performs “Simply Meant To Be” With Danny Elfman At The Nightmare Before Christmas Concert Event

Home News Megan Heenan October 31st, 2021 - 1:42 PM

Billie Eilish took to the stage in full costume as Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas with Composer Danny Elfman as her Jack Skellington. The duo sang ‘Sally’s Song” and “Simply Meant To Be” at the concert event.

Elfman, who was a songwriter on the 1993 film, and also added his vocals to the character in the movie, reprised his role as Jack Skellington for his duet with Eilish. The concert also included appearances by “Weird Al” Yankovic, who played Lock, and much like Elfman, Ken Page revisited his role as Oogie Boogie.

Eilish is no stranger to Disney, as earlier this year she released her documentary Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To LA on Disney+.