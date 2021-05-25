Danny Elfman Turns a Former Oingo Boingo Song “Insects” into a Metal-Worthy Riff-Fest

Home News Matt Matasci May 25th, 2021 - 7:30 AM

Danny Elfman has released a new video for “Insects,” the latest single from his first solo album in 37 years, BIG MESS. The album is out on June 11 through Anti- Records, and has produced singles like “Kick Me,” “Love In The Time of Covid,” “Happy,” “Sorry” and “True.”

Interestingly, the song was first written as an Oingo Boingo song, a fact that makes a lot of sense once the song transitions past its grinding, riff-filled opening verse. The song transitions into a bouncey, funky style for just a few seconds before the riffs start crashing back into the mix. The video, which comes with a seizure warning, features a warped and distorted Elfman frolicking around a brilliantly-hued dystopia, like a music video remake of Twisted Metal. In fact, with the ’90s-influenced aggro-rock meets industrial sound, it does feel like you’re watching a scene out of the iconic demolition derby game. That vibe was an intentional choice by artist duo Team Rolfes, who created the video. The artists used over 80 contorted creatures in the video.

BIG MESS shows the world-renowned composer, who’s been behind the music of films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Big Fish, Beetlejuice, Spider-Man, Silver Linings Playbook, Avengers – Age of Ultron, Good Will Hunting and many more. The double album was recorded with nothing more than a keyboard, guitar and microphone. Despite the spartan set-up, the album sounds huge and completely adventurous with dozens of twists and turns often within just individual songs. In addition to the release of his new album, Elfman recently announced he would take part in The Nightmare Before Christmas Live at Banc of California Stadium near Downtown Los Angeles.