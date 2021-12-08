Danny Elfman Announces Big Mess Exclusive Collector’s Edition Box Set, Debuts Kid606’s Remix Of “Sorry”

Home News Skyy Rincon December 8th, 2021 - 5:30 AM

American composer and singer-songwriter Danny Elfman has announced the release of an exclusive collector edition box set of Big Mess. The album was originally released earlier this year on June 11 and marked his first new album in 37 years. The box set will include 4 vinyl LPs, a hardcover art book, a lyric book, exclusive remixes and features, a light up model of Elfman’s hand and much more.

To celebrate the release of the box set, Elfman has unveiled Kid606’s remix of “Sorry.” Listen to the brand new version of the instant hit below. He had first debuted the new song and video in January; it was originally intended to be debuted at Coachella 2020.

2021 has been a busy year for the singer-songwriter, Elfman teamed up with Trent Reznor on a duet version of “True” back in August. He also shared “Kick Me” in March; a new version featuring FEVER333 will be included in the box set. He released the music video for his track “Love In The Time Of Covid” back in February. On top of all the new music, Elfman also managed to have time to collaborate with Billie Eilish onstage at The Nightmare Before Christmas Live-To-Film Concert Experience on October 29 and 31. The pair sang “Sally’s Song” and “Simply Meant To Be.”

Check out the box set below and pre-order here.

Big Mess Collector’s Edition Box Set Track List

Side A

1. Sorry

2. True

3. In Time

4. Everybody Loves You

Side B

1. Dance With The Lemurs

2. Serious Ground

3. Choose Your Side

4. We Belong

Side C

1. Happy

2. Just A Human

3. Devil Take Away

4. Love In The Time Of COVID

5. Native Intelligence

Side D

1. Better Times

2. Cruel Compensation

3. Kick Me

4. Get Over It

5. Insects

Bonus Discs Track List

Side A

1. We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix)

2. Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix)

3. Happy (33EMYBW Remix)

4. Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix)

5. In Time (HEALTH Remix)

Side B

1. Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix)

2. Sorry (Kid606 Remix)

3. Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix)

4. We Belong (Squarepusher Remix)

Side C

1. Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix V2 Zach Plays Drums)

2. Insects (Debugged & Refucked Machine Girl Remix)

3. Insects (Stu Brooks Remix)

4. In Time (It All Falls Down – clipping. Remix)

Side D

1. True (feat. Trent Reznor)

2. Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor)

3. Kick Me (feat. FEVER333)

4. In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld)

5. We Belong (feat. Rebekah Del Rio)