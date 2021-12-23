Matt Heafy Of Trivium Covers “Jack’s Lament” From The Nightmare Before Christmas

Home News Jamie Reddy December 23rd, 2021 - 9:43 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

The lead of Trivium, Matt Heafy, has become the latest to add to the list of covers from The Nightmare Before Christmas, by giving his own rendition of “Jack’s Lament”. He states on social media “Who else loves #nightmarebeforechristmas and it’s incredible soundtrack by #dannyelfman ?! I have always wanted a Christmas release AND a nightmare release. So now you can have both in one song.”

This isn’t the first time “Lament” has been covered specifically. Danny Elfman, who actually wrote the soundtrack for Nightmare, has covered the song live before, and All American Rejecta had given their take on the song for 2008’s Nightmare Revisited. Heafy’s rendition of what was a simple yet somber confession has now become a heavy rock declaration with smooth vocals through and through, a true stellar piece to add to the nightmare collection. Take a listen for yourself! Click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat