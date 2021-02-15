Hayley Williams Reveals Plans To Record New Paramore Album

Home News Aaron Grech February 15th, 2021 - 7:13 PM

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams has been busy during the past year releasing solo music, which put a hold on her work with the alternative rock outfit. The singer has now announced that she will be pausing her solo work, revealing that her next project will be a new Paramore album.

According to Williams, the upcoming Paramore material will be taken from unused songs from her solo recording sessions. “There are more songs, yeah. but I’m not planning on another solo album. and I’m not sure if they’d be great for Paramore. I’m ready for the next Paramore album. let’s go,” Williams explained in a response tweet to a fan.

there are more songs, yeah. but I’m not planning on another solo album. and I’m not sure if they’d be great for Paramore. I’m ready for the next Paramore album. let’s go. https://t.co/J6nBAO5PIe — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 15, 2021

Williams latest record, Flowers for Vases / Descansos Tomorrow, came out on February 5, with only a one day announcement. This project and the January single “Teardrop” followed her December 2020 release Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades, an acoustic version of her studio album Petals for Armor, released during the first half of the year. A number of the music videos from Petals for Armor had a coherent story and visual style.

“While Petal for Armor’s sound is a far cry from Paramore’s trademark tunes and is not technically a Paramore piece, the band’s closeness and successful teamwork have flowed into the album’s art, as fellow bandmate Taylor York produced the project and some of the videos were directed by her other bandmate Zac Farro. Fans of Williams’ powerhouse vocals, her openness and vehemence, pop enthusiasts, or even just curious Paramore rock fans will find something to love about Petals for Armor,” mxdwn reviewer Marianna Salcedo explained.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi