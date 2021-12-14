Best Coast Share Harmonious New Bonus Track “Leading” Featuring The Linda Lindas

Home News Aly Rowell December 14th, 2021 - 11:36 AM

Best Coast has new music. The rock duo shared a bonus track from their forthcoming studio album, Always Tomorrow. The track, titled “Leading”, came out today, with backing vocals by the punk-pop group The Linda Lindas. “Leading” is a dose of bratty, guitar-driven power pop, which vocalist Bethany Cosentino describes in a statement as a song about “trying to find hope during the apocalypse.” Corresponding with its punky sonics, the lyrics of “Leading” find Cosentino grappling with reality: “I’m a believer in a healthy dose of pessimism/ ‘Cause expectations are just resentments waiting to happen/ But one can only take so much/ And I just think I’ve had enough.



The Linda Lindas have had a busy year. Recently, they released a single, “Nino”, about a beloved pet cat. This track comes after The Linda Linda’s rocket to stardom back in May, when they performed inside the Los Angeles Public Library. Their song “Racist Sexist Boy” gained millions of views in the following days, and many applauded the song’s anthem-like appeal for playful vengeance. The Linda Lindas consist of Mila, who is 10, Eloise, 13, Lucia, 14, and Bela, 16. The girl group formed in January 2018, and have already played with Best Coast, Money Mark, Alice Bag and opened for legendary riot grrrl band Bikini Kill in 2019 at Hollywood Palladium. The band is signed with Epitaph Records, who have also signed major punk bands like Rancid and Bad Religion.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva