Bright Eyes Stay True To Thin Lizzy’s Version Of “Running Back” In New Cover

According to Consequence, Bright Eyes have shared a cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Running Back” for Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary campaign. The American indie group stayed true to the classic Irish rock band’s sound on their cover.

Unlike most covers of rock songs, Bright Eyes don’t change Thin Lizzy’s “Running Back” into a soft piano or acoustic guitar ballad. Instead they use electric guitars and “jaunty keys” to “run back” the original Thin Lizzy’s 1976 sound. According to Consequence, Bright Eyes’ singer and guitarist Conor Oberst sounds pretty similar to Thin Lizzy’s late singer Phil Lynott, emulating his “full-throated grit.” Bright Eyes’ instrumental version sounds a little warmer, as the piano keys sound a little more dampened than the original. In Thin Lizzy’s version, the pianos and guitars seem to cut through the mix and provide a clearer sound. Another major difference is between the drums. Bright Eyes choose to have a more lofi drum set in the beat while Thin Lizzy have a kick and snare from a regular drum kit.

In December 2021, Bright Eyes announced Spring 2022 tour dates. The tour will kick off on March 23 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and end on April 10 in Norfolk, Virginia. Throughout the journey, the group will visit 13 cities, including Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Boston and more. In Summer 2021, the group toured with the likes of Waxahatchee, Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus. However they were forced to postpone many of their indoor shows at the end of the Summer, “due to the complications of managing a large touring party during a pandemic.”