Sonic Youth Announce New Rare Singles Album In/Out/In

The ’80s/’90s alternative rock band, Sonic Youth, have released some new singles. The singles are “Basement Contender,” “Machine,” “Social Static,” “In & Out” and “Out & In.” The tracks are off of the band’s upcoming album, In/Out/In, which is scheduled to be released on March 18. The album is said to be full of unheard material. It was recorded over not just one, but multiple sessions ranging from 2000-2010.

“Basement Contender,” is from 2008 and works as the album’s opener. It was recorded at Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon‘s North Hampton house. “Machine,” is an instrumental track that was recorded during the The Eternal sessions. There’s also “Social Static,” the hectic rock song that features car alarms. The next few tracks are from 2011’s Not The Spaces You Know, But Between Them. “In & Out” was recording in Pomona at sound check back in 2010. The LP’s closing track is 2000’s “Out & In,” which was recorded in a downtown New York City Studio.

Sonic Youth has a history of being highly influential both to fellow musicians and fans. The band has been crucial in paving the way for dozens of bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beck, Dinosaur Jr. and My Bloody Valentine. They got their start back in 1981 in New York City. Moore, Gordon and Lee Ranaldo were the founding members. After a series of drummers, Steve Shelley joined the band in 1985. Some big hits for the band include “Teen Age Riot,” “Kool Thing,” “Bull in the Heather,” “Dirty Boots” and “Schizophrenia.”

The band split up back in 2011, after Gordon and Moore broke up. Although, it’s not a reunion fans may have hoped, the album release is still exciting nonetheless.

The album, In/Out/In, comes out on March 18. Be sure to check out these releases! The track list can be found below.

