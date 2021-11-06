Sonic Youth Unveil Two Previously Unreleased Live Albums In Support of Abortion Funds

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 6th, 2021 - 1:05 PM

Sonic Youth have unveiled two previously unreleased live albums to benefit various abortion support funds. According to Pitchfork, the albums, which were recorded in Austin and Dallas in 1995 and 2006, came out on November 5 for Bandcamp Friday. Additionally, the albums are available for download for $10, and all proceeds are going to Fund Texas Choice and the Abortion Support Network.

Kim Gordon, singer and guitarist of Sonic Youth, told Rolling Stone, “In times like these it feels good to be able to take some action instead of being totally frustrated by the system. This Texas law is pure old-west-style vigilante, cowboy DIY mentality that goes against the constitution. We will only overcome this if we’re an engine coming out against this regressive and inhumane law, by coming together. I hope this brings awareness and encourages other people to join the fight by donating.”

On Bandcamp, the band wrote, “In response to alarming restrictive legislative measures against the women of Texas (and increasingly elsewhere) seminal NYC leading musical lights Sonic Youth have announced plans for new releases on their Bandcamp and store to fundraise for Fund Texas Choice (fundtexaschoice.org) and the Abortion Support Network (www.asn.org.uk) on Friday, November 5th.” Along with the albums, three new Sonic Youth t-shirts will be made available.

In September, Sonic Youth founder Thurston Moore performed a solo show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York.

<a href="https://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-austin-1995">Live In Austin 1995 by Sonic Youth</a>