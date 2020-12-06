Fucked And Bound Share Energetic Cover Of Sonic Youth’s “Kool Thing”

Fucked And Bound, a Seattle based punk rock band released a cover of “Kool Thing” by New York alternative rock group Sonic Youth. Originally released in 1990 with lyrics about rapper LL Cool J the cover version is available for download on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://fuckedandbound.bandcamp.com/album/fucked-bound-x-haunted-horses-split">Fucked & Bound x Haunted Horses split by Fucked & Bound, Sonic Youth</a> Aside from the production quality there are major differences between the two versions. The biggest difference is the length of the song. The original version was nearly four minutes long while the cover version is only two minutes long. The cover cuts out a majority of the bridge section which features guitars playing the sounds of police or ambulance sirens and heart monitors and also cuts out the second verse entirely. Also the cover version’s lyrics screamed loudly while the original lyrics were sung softly. While the original version played in G Major the cover is played one half step lower in Gb Major. Both versions feature a spoken part consisting of an interview. This part of the song is greatly reduced and spoken very fast in the cover version.

Fucked and Bound member Brian Mcclelland recently joined members of The Distillers, War On Women and Coverge to cover Samhain’s “Mother Of Mercy.” Rah Davis, another member also joined members of Jesus Piece, Fever 333 and Creeping Death to cover Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name.”

Sonic Youth were founded in 1981 by guitarist Thurston Moore, bassist Kim Gordon, keyboardist Anne Demarinis, guitarist Lee Ranaldo (who would become the keyboardist in 2002) and drummer Richard Edson. Following several lineup changes including four subsequent drummers following Edson’s departure as well as Demarinis’ departure the final lineup of the group had Moore, Gordon, Ranaldo, drummer Steve Shelley and bassist Mark Ibold. Following a nine year hiatus the group released an album entitled Ciccone Youth in 2020.