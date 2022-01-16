Trentemøller Releases Ethereal New Song And Video “No More Kissing In The Rain”

Home News Roy Lott January 16th, 2022 - 7:59 PM

Trentemøller has released his latest song and video called “No More Kissing In The Rain.” As described in a press release, the track gives the impression that it’s easier to find comfort in the darkness when it feels like particles of light are only moments away from assembling, perhaps divulging a bright secret. Its visual also has a dark tone to it with some light towards the end. It shows two individuals who seem to have broken up, with each mirroring their activities up until they come face to face in the end. Check it out below.

“No More Kissing In The Rain” will be featured on Trentemøller’s upcoming album Memoria, out February 11. It was noted in a press release that the new LP will be his longest yet, featuring 14 tracks. The album will include a variety of genres such as somber, introspective pieces, motorik, shoegaze, noise rock, and electronic pop. It will also feature the previously released singles including “Dead Or Alive,” “All Too Soon,” and “In The Gloaming.” Fans can preorder the album now.

Last December, he had collaborated with Warpaint’s Jenny Lee on her singles “Tickles” and “Heart Tax”, marking his return to music since sharing his two new solo tracks called “Golden Sun” and “Shaded Moon.” Lee was also featured on Trentemøller’s 2017 single “Hands Down.” In 2019, Trentemøller released a cover of the holiday classic “Silent Night“, along with his full-length Obverse.

