Trentemøller Announces First New Music Since 2019 with Single “Golden Sun” for June 2021 Release

Danish electronic musician Trentemøller is set to share a new single called “Golden Sun” this Friday, June 4. It’s backed with a B-side called “Shaded Moon,” and the two tracks together will be the artist’s first new release since 2019’s full-length release Obverse and his December 2019 cover of “Silent Night.”

The Bandcamp page for the release promises that it will be his first entirely instrumental release since 2006’s The Last Result, which is his most popular album and features his biggest track, “Miss You.” It’s described as “the newest entry into an ongoing journal of compiled musical case studies exploring suspense and resolution.”

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Golden Sun is a shorter single or a longer release, but the description makes it sound like it could possibly be a longer project than the two-song tracklisting implies. The next paragraph talks about several different themes and sections to the song, using pitch-bending and electronic manipulation to cover the course of a day from sunrise to sunset.

“Shaded Moon” is also described as a slow crescendo, with a climax that “arrives as if to provide a score for the macrocosm reverting to its ostensible state of chaos, after a brief moment of order.” After that peak, it’s said to burn off the grandness of the climax in waves, falling back down to a resolution.

There have only been links to a digital album format for the release, indicating that it doesn’t seem like it will be released physically as well. Trentemøller’s website also adds that anyone who pre-saves Golden Sun will also receive a download of an exclusive “ambi mix” as well.

T also contributed a track called “Asfalt” to Jesse Draxler’s 2020 collaborative compilation album Reigning Cement, which opened with Chelsea Wolfe and Ben Chilsholm’s “Valerian,” and featured other popular industrial-adjacent artists including Dylan Walker of Full of Hell, Ghostemane, Exploited Body, Greg Puciato, Portrayal of Guilt, TR/ST, Uniform and more.

Golden Sun Tracklist:

1. Golden Sun

2. Shaded Moon