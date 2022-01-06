Trentemøller Teases New Single “No More Kissing In The Rain” Out January 14

Home News Skyy Rincon January 6th, 2022 - 8:20 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Danish electronic and indie music composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Trentemøller has recently teased his new track “No More Kissing In The Rain” which will be released next Friday on January 14. The track will be the final single taken from his upcoming album Memoria which is scheduled for release on February 11.

The song is set to feature the heartfelt vocals of Lisbet Fritze, one of the composer’s frequent collaborators. A few lyrics were also teased including “My dear, I am running out of time / Is this the end of everything? / You know I know we’re getting colder.” The lyricism suggests a sense of longing, desperation and melancholy. The song will be accompanied by a cinematic music video.

Last October, Trentemøller released the hypnotic “All Too Soon” which was also accompanied by a music video. The composer had also shared two new tracks entitled “Golden Sun” and “Shaded Moon” back in June of 2021. He is also no stranger to covers as he had shared an ominous version of “Silent Night” in December 2019. Trentemøller is also known for his producing skills which he had lent to Warpaint’s Jenny Lee on her new singles “Tickles” and “Heart Tax” which served as her first new music since 2015’s Right On! The composer’s last full-length record release was back in September of 2019 with the coveted Obverse on which Lee was featured alongside Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell. Lee was also featured on Trentemøller’s 2017 single “Hands Down.”

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin