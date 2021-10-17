Trentemøller Shares Hynoptic New Song And Video For “All Too Soon”, New LP Memoria Out February 11

Home News Krista Marple October 17th, 2021 - 8:30 PM

Danish indie-electronic artist Trentemøller, formally known as Anders Trentemøller, has shared his newest track “All Too Soon” with a music video alongside it. The song is currently set to be featured on his forthcoming album release.

“All Too Soon” is an electrifyingly catchy tune with a consistent beat and nostalgic feels. The visualizer that was released in support of the track features a character riding a bike through the streets as they are surrounded by cotton candy and dark blue skies. Sporadic clips are thrown in to give the video a more chaotic vibe.

According to a press release, the newest track from Trentemøller is described as, “a sensory sojourn that lives in the fleeting space where transience and the terrestrial meet.”

Trentemøller is scheduled to release his sixth studio album Memoria early next year. The album will be released under his own label In My Room. Memoria will be his first album since his 2019 release Observe. Trentemøller did share a cover of “Silent Night” in 2019, making that one of his final releases until this year.

In May of this year, Trentemøller announced that he would finally be releasing new music since his last album. Once June hit, he shared the track “Golden Sun” as a teaser for what was to come this year and next. The song also featured a B-side track alongside it titled “Shaded Moon.”

Memoria Track List:

1. Veil Of White

2. No More Kissing In The Rain

3. Darklands

4. Glow

5. In The Gloaming

6. The Rise

7. When The Sun Explodes

8. Dead Or Alive

9. All Too Soon

10. A Summer’s Empty Room

11. Swaying Pine Trees

12. Drifting Star

13. Like A Daydream

14. Linger