Jenny Lee Shares Unique New Two-Song Single “Tickles” & “Heart Tax” Featuring Trentemøller

Warpaint’s Jenny Lee has shared a unique new two-song single titled “Tickles” and “Heart Tax.” According to Stereogum, in October Jenny Lee started unveiling her first new music since her 2015 album Right On!, in the form of limited edition 7” singles. The first one was called “Newtopia,” and the follow-up is this.

On “Tickles,” Lee worked with Danish dance producer Trentemøller to create a track with a bouncy, organic beat and shifty, bubbly synths. For the most part, her vocals don’t stray from the middle register and the song’s progression is led by the interesting and unexpected additions in the beat. The plucky, arpeggiated synth in the chorus gives the track more tempo, whereas the verses feel more laid-back.

“Heart Tax” begins very differently, with a dark and slow piano/synth instrument that creates an unsettling atmosphere. Soon her vocals engage in an extremely cool wave effect where she brings her pitch up and down, and the track changes completely. Soft jazz guitars enter the fray and light drums complement them. Every next step of the track is unexpected. “Heart Tax” really showcases Lee’s vocal capability compared to “Tickles.”

Jenny Lee made a guest appearance on Trentemøller’s album in 2019, Obverse, along with Rachel Goswell of Slowdive. She’s on the track “Try a Little.” In 2017 she made a guest appearance on Trentemøller’s “Hands Down,” providing vocals for the track and appearing in the music video.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna