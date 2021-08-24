Kanye West is Changing His Legal Name to Ye

Home News Alison Alber August 24th, 2021 - 7:40 PM

It’s another day and another piece of the Kanye West saga. Instead of releasing his long teased and long anticipated album, Donda, the artist announced now, that he would legally change his name to Ye. This was also a long announced move by the rapper as he first shared his name change plans in a tweet in 2018, so five years ago.

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

West already filled the official paperwork to change his name, but it has yet to be approved by a California judge. According to Yahoo! News, the name change has to be signed off by the judge and in some cases it has to be announced in several news papers. As reason for why the rapper wanted to change his name, he only listed “personal reasons” but no further explanation.

The name change news come in the same week when the media and fans criticized West, for doxing fellow rap giant Drake. After an ongoing feud between the two rappers, West shared Drake’s home address via an Instagram post. Even though the rapper shortly deleted the post after, Drake still took notice and shared an Instagram story of him laughing about the situation.

Because West is not only a musical genius but also one for marketing, he knows how to stay in the headlines and further his fans anticipation for his new album, as he just announced a third listening party for his upcoming record. Donda will be the follow up for West’s deeply religious album Jesus is King, from 2019. After setting up camp in the Mercedes-Benz-Arena in Atlanta, he also set up is Donda studio, working tirelessly on the album, even live-streaming his life in the arena.

Now, it seems like the rapper moved from one stadium to another while he’s re-building his Chicago childhood home on the Chicago Cubs Soldier field, in anticipation of his next listening party.