The Beatles’ Legendary 1969 Concert To Be Screened In IMAX Theaters On January 30

Home News Federico Cardenas January 5th, 2022 - 8:24 PM

On January 30, 1969, nearly 53 years ago, The Beatles performed their final concert, an unscheduled and unexpected 42 minute performance atop the roof of their Apple Corps building in London. The famed rock band played nine takes of five different songs (including 3 takes of their hit “Get Back”) until police stopped the performance due to noise complaints from surrounding businesses.

Now, it will be possible for fans of The Beatles to experience this concert in the highest quality since the original performance. Consequence Sound reports that screenings of the legendary concert will be coming to IMAX theaters, starting on its 53rd anniversary, January 30. A “global theatrical engagement” will then follow from February 11 to 13.

The screening was made in association with the Disney+ docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, created by filmmaker Peter Jackson. Jackson’s docu-series is set to be available on Blu-Ray starting February 8, and can currently be viewed on Disney+. John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, has previously voiced appreciation for the film series in spite of family problems with him and his late father.

The film is only one of many recent examples of appreciation for the rock band’s continued impact. Last month, the rock band Evanescence released a cover of The Beatles’ 1969 song, “Across the Universe.” Austin band Spoon also released a cover of the band’s “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)” in late November. It is clear that the influence of the ’60s band is still actively felt today.