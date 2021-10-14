Long-Awaited The Beatles Documentary Directed By Peter Jackson Shares First Trailer

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 14th, 2021 - 12:15 PM

Disney+ has just released the trailer and stills for their upcoming three-part series “The Beatles: Get Back,” a Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, which will be debuting on Disney+ in November 25, 26 and 27. The three day release will feature footage that has never been released allowing glimpses into the creative process and relationship between The Beatles’ members John, Paul, George and Ringo in a way that audiences have never seen before.

According to the press release: “‘The Beatles: Get Back’ takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test.”

The docuseries was directed by Peter Jackson, an Oscar winning director best known for his work on“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “They Shall Not Grow Old.” Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles “treasure trove,” the entirety which has been restored. The docuseries will also feature, in its entirety, The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, a rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.