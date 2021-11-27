Spoon Covers The Beatles’ “Christmas Time (Is Here Again)”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 27th, 2021 - 12:07 PM

Austin band Spoon has shared their cover of The Beatles’ 1967 fan club single “Christmas Time (Is Here Again).” The cover was released for Spotify Singles: Holiday Edition 2021. The track was recorded at Jim Eno’s Public HiFi studio in Austin, Texas.

Apart from having Texan accents, the Spoon cover sounds as close to The Beatles as it’s possible to get. Spoon frontman Britt Daniel said, “Recording ‘Christmas Time (Is Here Again)’ was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and quickly sent us down a turbulent path of what you might call the Christmas spirit. And it’s our song with the most band members doing vocals ever – pretty sure I’m counting four.” The main differences in the cover are that the guitars sound heavier in Spoon’s version than The Beatles’ softer guitar tones.

Recently, Spoon announced that their tenth album, Lucifer On The Sofa, will be released on February 11, 2022. Daniel described the album as “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.” Last month, they also released the first track from the album, “The Hardest Cut.” The track is energetic, punctuated by driving guitar riffs and raspy vocals. Spoon also recently is just coming off their fall 2021 tour that saw them traveling from the beginning of September to the end of October. The tour kicked off in Ogden, Utah on September 3 and they traveled to Aspen, Berkeley, Portland and Brooklyn. They finished off the tour on October 24 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Photo credit: Owen Ela