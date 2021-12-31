Billie Joe Armstrong Of Green Day Cancels Performance At Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party Due To Covid-19

Home News Anaya Bufkin December 31st, 2021 - 8:24 PM

Unfortunately, the United States is still fighting to eradicate (or at least contain) the Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The virus has split into variants, the most recent being the Omicron variant. It almost feels like the variant has pushed the country back in terms of containing and controlling the impact of the virus. As New Year’s Day approaches, the country still hopes to celebrate and usher in 2022. However, the virus has proven to still be a major threat as seen by singer Billie Joe Armstrong’s, member of the rock band Green Day, decision to back out of Miley Cyrus’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

According to Loudwire, Armstrong was set to help hosts Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson ring in the new year on December 31. However, Armstrong mentioned that he was exposed to COVID, but tested negative. For extra caution, Armstrong pulled out of the new year celebration and decided not to travel to Miami, Florida. Still, in an Instagram post, Armstrong wishes everyone a “Happy New Year and hopes everyone stays safe!”

This is not the first time that Armstrong (along with his band members) has had to back out of a show due to COVID. Unfortunately, the group had to postpone their “Hella Mega” tour. While other artists are still set to perform, there has not been much information from NBC on whether or not Armstrong will be replaced in the concert.

As the country still works on controlling the virus, everyone remains hopeful that 2022 will see better news about COVID-19 and return to normal. Happy New Year!

Photo credit: Mehren Rizvi