Two Minutes To Late Night Releases Ninth Covers EP and Donating Proceeds From Burce Springsteen Cover to Cancer Research Institute

Two Minutes to Late Night have released a “Covers Vol.9” compilation, the ninth edition, for only 24 hours on Bandcamp. For only 24 hours today September 3rd, you’re able to buy the digital album of covers for a minimum contribution of $5 on Bandcamp, where you can find the 6 covers on the compilation, including The Pixies “Where Is My Mind?,” Toto’s “Hold the Line,” Transformers’ anthem “The Touch” and Springsteen’s “Dancing In the Dark”.

The proceeds of Thursday’s Bruce Springsteen cover will be going to The Cancer Research Institute and to their friend’s Andy Bustillo’s GoFundMe for his cancer treatment. The GoFundMe, which has already raised $107,000 is to cover the costs of Bustillo’s cancer which had been caught in the late Stage 3, where it has already spread to the liver, lungs, and lymph nodes, making treatment expensive and extremely necessary.

The ninth volume of covers that Two Minutes to Late Night have released since the start of the series, notable contributors including Touche Amore, God’s Hate, PUP, Bloodbather, and more. Make sure you run over to Bandcamp today in order to purchase the digital album of covers.

Covers Vol. 9 Tracklist:

Where Is My Mind? Hold the Line Dancing in the Dark Now That’s What I Call a Metal 90s Club Medley The Touch The Touch (Gwarsenio’s Demo)

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat