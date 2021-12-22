Lights Teases New Song “Real Thing” Featuring Elohim

Home News Roy Lott December 22nd, 2021 - 11:10 PM

Lights has surprised fans by announcing that her latest song “Real Thing” featuring Elohim will be coming out this Friday. In a tweet this morning, she writes “SURPRISE it my beautiful girl @elohimmusic and our song “Real Thing” is out on Friday.” The collaboration follows Lights’ song with fellow Canadian musicians The Beaches called “Let’s Go.”

SURPRISE it my beautiful girl @elohimmusic and our song 💙Real Thing💙 comes out on Friday pic.twitter.com/VjUy56e9EI — Lights (@lights) December 21, 2021

Earlier this year, she also collaborated with Deadmau5 for “When The Summer Dies,” where she was a part of the Core community that the DJ had made for fans. The dystopian world is known as Oberhasli, a world where fans can interact with one another and receive more updates than any virtual world out there. She also collaborated with fellow DJ and producer Morgan Page on the catchy EDM track“Turn Off My Mind,”

Lights will also be hitting the road for a 2022 North American tour. The tour is set to officially kick things off in Portland, Oregon on April 3. Other stops include Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Nashville and Philadelphia. It is set to conclude in Toronto on May 7. “Alright it’s been years since we did this but my couch indent is about to get abandoned once again,” she wrote on Instagram. “BABY IM (coming) BACK. I love you, I miss you. Streaming and all that is fine but let’s get back to the REAL THING LFGGG (looking for group).” Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

In October, the singer released the music video for her solo song “Prodigal Daughter.” She stated that the song is about “stripping away all the deep-seated, oppressive expectations society and religion can place on you, in order to find out what you really want out of your life.” The song will be on her new upcoming album, which is expected to come out sometime next year.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi