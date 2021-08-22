Lights and Morgan Page Team Up for Club-Ready New Single “Turn Off My Mind”

Home News Aaron Grech August 22nd, 2021 - 6:15 PM

Lights has teamed up with DJ and producer Morgan Page for “Turn Off My Mind,” a new single that is out now via Spinner Records. According to an Instagram post, this collaboration has been in the works for a couple of years.

“Turn Off My Mind” is an infectious EDM song, with clubby synths making up a bulk of the instrumental alongside a rhythmic beat and steady progressions. Lights’ vocals are also very EDM heavy, scrapping a bit of the singer’s pop sensibilities for one that is entirely placed on the dancefloor. This welcome collaboration highlights Lights versatility as a singer and Page’s ability to intoxicate his listener with infectious dance hooks.

Lights has been keeping the club groove on for most of the year, teaming up with EDM producer Deadmau5 back in July for the energetic track “When The Summer Dies” and joining forces with Tokyo Machine & Weird Genius for the animated music video “Last Summer.” The artist got animated once again during the music video for “Did It To Myself.” Their collaboration with MYTH, Dead End, came out back in August.

“Dead End presents its audience with a ‘young and reckless’ type of feel, its lyrics speaking from a place of rebellion, and the challenges that are realized with age, all wrapped up in a shiny electro-pop dance beat,” mxdwn reviewer Allie Galis explained. “Lights and MYTH released three brand new songs, ‘Dead End,’ ‘Outdoor Sports’ and ‘Batshit,’ that are upbeat and driven by fast-paced synth instrumentals. The tracks start with a more soft-pop feel and gradually incorporate more of a beat, leading to small breaks within the lyrical parts of each song that display abundant synthesizer work.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado