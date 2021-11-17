Lights Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

In Spring 2022, the Canadian singer-songwriter Lights Poxleitner-Bokan, also known as Lights, is embarking on a North American tour. According to a recent Instagram post, the tour begins in Portland, Oregon, on April 3 and ends slightly over a month later in Toronto on May 7. Throughout the tour, the artist will visit venues such as the House of Blues in Chicago and the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 19.
“Alright it’s been years since we did this but my couch indent is about to get abandoned once again,” reads her post. “BABY IM (coming) BACK. I love you, I miss you. Streaming and all that is fine but let’s get back to the REAL THING LFGGG (looking for group).”
In October, the singer shared a music video for “Prodigal Daughter,” a song that she said is about “stripping away all the deep-seated, oppressive expectations society and religion can place on you, in order to find out what you really want out of your life.” The song is the first track from her upcoming album expected to come out in 2022.
In August, Lights worked with the DJ and producer Morgan Page on “Turn Off My Mind,” an EDM song “with clubby synths making up a bulk of the instrumental alongside a rhythmic beat and steady progressions.” The artist’s new album and her tracks with Page are likely to be main sets at the upcoming shows.
Lights 2022 North American Tour Dates:
04/03 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
04/04 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
04/06 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
04/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
04/08 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
04/09 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
04/11 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
04/12 Austin, TX – Mohawk
04/13 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
04/15 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/16 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
04/17 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
04/19 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/20 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
04/22 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
04/23 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
04/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/25 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
04/26 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
04/28 Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre
04/29 Denver, CO – Summit
04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
05/03 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre
05/04 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
05/06 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
05/07 Toronto, ON – History
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat