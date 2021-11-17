Lights Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 17th, 2021 - 11:45 AM

In Spring 2022, the Canadian singer-songwriter Lights Poxleitner-Bokan, also known as Lights, is embarking on a North American tour. According to a recent Instagram post, the tour begins in Portland, Oregon, on April 3 and ends slightly over a month later in Toronto on May 7. Throughout the tour, the artist will visit venues such as the House of Blues in Chicago and the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 19.

“Alright it’s been years since we did this but my couch indent is about to get abandoned once again,” reads her post. “BABY IM (coming) BACK. I love you, I miss you. Streaming and all that is fine but let’s get back to the REAL THING LFGGG (looking for group).”

In October, the singer shared a music video for “Prodigal Daughter,” a song that she said is about “stripping away all the deep-seated, oppressive expectations society and religion can place on you, in order to find out what you really want out of your life.” The song is the first track from her upcoming album expected to come out in 2022.

In August, Lights worked with the DJ and producer Morgan Page on “Turn Off My Mind,” an EDM song “with clubby synths making up a bulk of the instrumental alongside a rhythmic beat and steady progressions.” The artist’s new album and her tracks with Page are likely to be main sets at the upcoming shows.

Lights 2022 North American Tour Dates:

04/03 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

04/04 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

04/06 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

04/07 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

04/08 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

04/09 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

04/11 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

04/12 Austin, TX – Mohawk

04/13 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

04/15 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/16 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

04/17 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

04/19 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/20 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

04/22 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

04/23 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

04/24 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/25 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

04/26 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

04/28 Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

04/29 Denver, CO – Summit

04/30 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

05/03 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

05/04 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

05/06 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

05/07 Toronto, ON – History

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat