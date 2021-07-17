deadmau5 and Lights Share Pulsating New Dance Track “When The Summer Dies”

Home News Kaido Strange July 17th, 2021 - 10:33 AM

Canadian musician deadmau5 has reunited with artist Lights and released a new single, “When The Summer Dies.” The song is available on mau5trap with an alternative mix to be released on July 23, 2021. A music video will be released later that was created in the game atmosphere of Manticore.

In a typical deadmau5 fashion, the song starts in house beats that are uptempo and upbeat. Lights really makes the song pop with her vocals and instantly makes this a hit.

deadmau5 has been very busy this year, with multiple tours scheduled this year, including is his ongoing Summer Tour. Along with plans to make stops for some festivals, including Electric Daisy Carnival, and a special Halloween weekend.

Lights recently collaborated with Robert Delong’s “Did It To Myself,” and was featured in a animated video for Tokyo Machine & Weird Genius’ “Last Summer.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi.