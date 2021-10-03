deadmau5 Releases Extra-Dimensional New Music Video For “When The Summer Dies” Featuring Lights

Home News Roy Lott October 3rd, 2021 - 8:01 AM

Deadmau5

deadmau5 has released the music video for his latest single “When The Summer Dies” with singer-songwriter Lights. deadmau5 asked fans to build themed dystopian worlds on Core, a platform for user-created interactive experiences. He then announced the selections of the top worlds to use as the backdrop for the anthemic new song during a livestream, and his editing team assembled the final video for “When The Summer Dies.” Check out the visual below.

“I’ve been experimenting with the confluence of music and tech for a long time, and now with games, I’m able to take it to a whole other level,” stated deadmau5 in a press release. “Typically, it takes months and hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars to make a music video. In this case, we were able to pull together a video with stunning 3D worlds in just a couple of months by crowdsourcing the creation to the Core community and deadmau5 fans. The quality of the interactive experiences and the speed with which they were made was unbelievable and demonstrates why more artists are seeking out unique opportunities inside of games to extend new experiences to their audiences.”

Also known as Joel Zimmerman, he announced recently that the virtual world is called Oberhasli, a world where fans can interact with one another and receive more updates than any virtual world out there. “Creating a world like Oberhasli has been a vision of mine for years now, but I quickly discovered how daunting it can be to create a multiplayer experience as a solo developer,” he stated.

