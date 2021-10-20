Lights Shares Dynamic New Music Video For “Prodigal Daughter”

Home News Roy Lott October 20th, 2021 - 9:46 PM

Lights has made her much-anticipated return with new single “Prodigal Daughter,” the first track from her upcoming new album expected for 2022 due date. The song has a catchy production and chorus with Lights’ vocals perfectly layered on top of. It also comes with its music video, showcasing the singer in red dancing and laying poolside, appropriately singing “baby I’m back.” Check it out below.

“‘Prodigal Daughter’ is about stripping away all the deep-seated, oppressive expectations society and religion can place on you, in order to find out what you really want out of your life,” she stated in a press release. “Musically, the song is dynamic and wild; beautifully gentle at times and aggressive at others, representing the journey. Ultimately this is a banger about finding yourself.”

Along with her new single, she also has a new comic coming out called “The Clinic.”It will be a side story based on Lights’ Skin&Earth comic series. Written and illustrated exclusively by Lights herself, fans can read the first six pages of the story on its website.

Lights recently collaborated with deadmau5 on his song”When the Summer Dies.” Its visual was made with his latest virtual world called Oberhasli. She was also recently featured on Morgan Pages’ “Turn Off My Mind.” Earlier this year, she released “Beside Myself” “Did it to Myself” with Robert DeLong and “Last Summer” with electronic artists Tokyo Machine & Weird Genius.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi