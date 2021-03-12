Twin Shadow Shares Reggae-Tinged New Song “Johnny & Jonnie”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 12th, 2021 - 4:59 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

George Lewis Jr, also known as Twin Shadow, just released a new song titled “Johnny & Jonnie” yesterday. The Caribbean inspired tune teases at the possible sound Twin Shadow could be shooting for in his future project.

The new track, “Johnny & Jonnie” has an old school Reggae sound with an uptempo, somewhat electronic beat. Shadow’s vocals on the song also bring you the islands with the dialect in his tone.

“Johnny & Jonnie” is a song about two lovers who are running away to find a different life. “This city too violent / Let’s get to New Orleans,” some of the lyrics read.

Check out the track below.

His new album, which does not have a name or release date just yet, is said to have a similar sound to the new track. The new project will be a full length album and will feature the newest track.

Aside from working on his forthcoming project, Twin Shadow has also released an LP titled Caer and Broken Horses EP back in 2018. Caer was the artist’s fourth album as Twin Shadow.

In 2019, Twin Shadow had planned on releasing an album and instead shared his single “Crushed” the day of the alleged release. Shadow shared a statement about the release of the song and not the album saying, “I hope the song helps you understand that I needed a bit longer to live some life. It took some time, and I took that time.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat